Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 670 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.66. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

