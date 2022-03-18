Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.74

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 45380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

