Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.47. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 270,751 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

