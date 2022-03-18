Sumokoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69,767.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $69,767.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,721,674 coins and its circulating supply is 43,021,674 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

