Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 828,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.