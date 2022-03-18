SuperLauncher One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,008.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $15,008.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.79 or 0.07065289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.46 or 1.00170567 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033541 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,167,694 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

