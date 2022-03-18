SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
