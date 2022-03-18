SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.