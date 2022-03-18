Swop (SWOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Swop has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $44,706.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00010301 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,114,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,883 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

