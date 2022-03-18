Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.31. 10,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 38,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.