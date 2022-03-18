SyncFab Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

