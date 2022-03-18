Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Critical Review

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synchronoss Technologies and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 202.60%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.14%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than BTRS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.58 -$22.94 million ($1.20) -1.52 BTRS $166.40 million 6.65 -$61.20 million ($0.40) -17.45

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchronoss Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.13% -14.14% -1.82% BTRS -36.78% -19.09% -14.05%

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats BTRS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.