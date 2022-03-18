Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Sysco by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Sysco by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 160,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

