Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

