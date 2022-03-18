Syscoin Price Tops $0.56 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Syscoin has a market cap of $358.62 million and approximately $130.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00268250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,480,387 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.