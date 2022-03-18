T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

