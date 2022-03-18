T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.