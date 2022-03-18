Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $12.72 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $608,460.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

