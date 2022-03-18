Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cut to “Sell” at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 87.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

