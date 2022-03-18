Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 3.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.82. 8,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,660,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

