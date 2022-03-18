Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $84.28 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

