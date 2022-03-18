Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.65. 20,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,924. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

