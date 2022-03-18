Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 4.6%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. 8,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

