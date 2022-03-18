Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 4.6%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. 8,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
