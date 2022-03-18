Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.50. Tantech shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 6,011,977 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
