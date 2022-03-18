Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.50. Tantech shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 6,011,977 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

