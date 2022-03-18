Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.