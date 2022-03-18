Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

