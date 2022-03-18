Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$2.67. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 270,672 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$754.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,750. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,737,775. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,720.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.