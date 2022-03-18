Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $691.72

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.72 ($9.00) and traded as high as GBX 728.76 ($9.48). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 727.20 ($9.46), with a volume of 1,101,144 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TATE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 940 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.16) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 721.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 691.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.