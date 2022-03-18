Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTCF. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

