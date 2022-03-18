Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 467,775 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.11 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.45.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.