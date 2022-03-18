Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.83 ($2.61).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 142.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,355.01). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.90), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($101,360.83).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

