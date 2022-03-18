TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of TSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,273. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

