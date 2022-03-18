Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($11.22).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,015.15). Insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 in the last quarter.

TM17 opened at GBX 510 ($6.63) on Friday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.14. The company has a market capitalization of £737.57 million and a PE ratio of 29.88.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

