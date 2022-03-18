TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to report $66.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.21 million and the highest is $67.50 million. TechTarget reported sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $312.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,028.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 101,842.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8,175,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.