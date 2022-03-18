Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.03 Million

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report $132.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.06 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $588.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $25.42 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

