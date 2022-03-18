Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.22. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 145,851 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.