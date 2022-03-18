Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

