Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 100 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 120 to SEK 100 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ERIC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

