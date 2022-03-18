Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.79 ($3.07).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €2.52 ($2.77). 2,165,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

