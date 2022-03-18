Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TELDF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.