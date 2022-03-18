Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 54,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,370,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

