Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.