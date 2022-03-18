Terra 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00211670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $31.55 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 764,767,858 coins and its circulating supply is 367,196,256 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

