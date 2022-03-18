Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

