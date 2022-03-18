Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $689.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $395,063.54 and approximately $689.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,808.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.47 or 0.00728243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.