Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

