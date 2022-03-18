Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) will announce sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.