Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.99

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.99 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.62). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 277.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 16,976,361 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £21.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.99.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

