Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $902.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

