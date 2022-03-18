Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $871.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day moving average of $932.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

