Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tesla by 64.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $33.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $905.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,832. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day moving average of $932.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

