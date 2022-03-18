Tether Trading Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $80.47 billion and approximately $64.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.90 or 0.06990480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.28 or 1.00208841 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00040293 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,307,068,948 coins and its circulating supply is 80,425,816,318 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.